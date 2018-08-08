July traded thermal coal derivatives fall 20% on year to 60.95 mil mt: LEBA

Thermal coal derivatives traded in July stood at 60.95 million mt, down 20% on the year and also down 14% from June, according to data released this week by the London Energy Brokers Association.

The July volume was the lowest since December.

The January-July volume totaled 497.83 million mt, down 33% on the year.

The volume of CIF ARA derivatives traded in July totaled 46.23 million mt, down 7% from June and also down 21% on the year — the lowest since December 2017. CIF ARA derivatives made up 75.8% of the total volume for July.

South African FOB Richards Bay derivatives traded in July totaled 5.92 million mt, down 17% on the month and 9% on the year.

Australian FOB Newcastle derivatives came to 8.8 million mt, a drop of 39% from June and a fall of 22% from July 2017.

Source: Platts