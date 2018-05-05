Jumbo Completes Work On First LNG Import Terminal In Bangladesh

In 2017 Jumbo was awarded a contract by Geocean for the Moheshkhali Project. The Moheshkhali floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal is being developed off the shores of Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh. It will be the country’s first LNG import terminal and is expected to help secure the future provision of energy for Bangladesh.

The Moheshkhali floating LNG import terminal will include a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), a subsea buoy system and a subsea pipeline, which will connect the terminal to an onshore pipeline system.

INSTALLATION OF SUCTION PILES, PLEM, PAD

Jumbo was contracted to transport and install the mooring system for the FSRU. This involved installing 8 suction piles/anchors, 1 Pipe Line End Terminal (PLEM) and 1 Pad as well as scouring protection.

Mobilization began in mid-December 2017 with the installation execution going ahead in early January 2018. Works on the project have now been successfully completed by the Jumbo offshore team and all the experienced crew aboard the Jumbo Javelin.

PERFORMANCE PRIDE

Tom Rijnders, Project Manager Jumbo: “Conditions on this project were at times challenging due to strong currents and poor visibility, however, the crew on board managed to perform outstandingly with a lot of ingenuity and persistence to complete the project within specifications.”

PROJECT EXPERTISE

This project builds on Jumbo’s mooring system installations for FLNG project expertise and track record. We look forward to performing future projects of the same kind in further developing economies.

Jumbo offshore has built up a solid reputation as a combined transport and installation contractor for the offshore industry. As well as installing subsea structures and moorings we have installed jackets, topsides, and wind turbine foundations.

Source: JUMBO