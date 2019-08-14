Jumbo Ships Large TP’S For First Offshore Windfarm In Taiwan!

Jumbo has just completed the shipment of the heaviest, tallest and the largest diameter Transition Pieces (TP’s) we have ever transported!

These TP’s were shipped for our client Jan De Nul Group in cooperation with brokers Multi Marine Chartering B.V. from Laem Chabang to Taichung, where they will form part of Taiwan’s Formosa 1 Phase 2 Offshore Wind Farm (OWF).

The Formosa 1 OWF will have a total capacity of 128MW once built and commissioned. Phase 1 of Formosa 1 features two Siemens 4MW demonstration turbines, the first ever wind turbines to be installed off Taiwan. The Formosa 1 Phase 2 is owned by Formosa I Wind Power Co. Ltd., a partnership of Ørsted (35%), JERA (32.5%), Macquarie Capital (25%), and Swancor Holding (7.5%).

In advance of the shipments, Jumbo coordinated the fabrication of 12 grillages which act as individual secure holdings on deck for each TP. After installing the grillages onboard the Jumbo Kinetic, the vessel set sail to Laem Chabang to set the project in motion.

The TP’s were carefully secured to the grillages on board the Jumbo Kinetic by her specialised team and then moved in 3 shipments from Laem Chabang to Taichung. In total 20 TP’s with a diameter of 7,8 x 30 m high and a weight of 462 tonnes each were shipped.

Inventive yet safe and efficient ways to ship and install cargoes of all shapes and sizes are engineered on a daily basis by the Jumbo team. For this project, our Jumbo project manager, engineers, vessel manager, commercial, procurement, crewing, QHSE, technical departments, crew and port captains worked closely with the broker and our client to ensure the loading and discharge operations were successfully and safely executed on-time for all three shipments. The added complexity of the height and weights of the TP’s meant that smart and accurate logistical and operational planning and engineering were required.

At the end of the project, Jumbo’s Project Manager arranged another unique solution for our client by lending-out two of our grillages in order to create extra shore storage locations for the TP’s.

Jumbo project managers guide the shipping process from A-Z, ensuring safe delivery within scope, time and budget. They foresee and manage project risks / opportunities and address any potential issues early on and ultimately deliver what we promise.

Source: Jumbo