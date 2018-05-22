Jumbo’s Founding Father Hans Kahn has Passed

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our founding father, Hans Gerhard Kahn at the age of 95 (1922-2018).

Mr. Hans Kahn passed away on Friday 18 May in Caesarea, Israel surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Mr. Hans Kahn realised his dream of becoming a ship owner and became one of the first pioneers in the heavy lift shipping industry. Jumbo would not be the company it is today without the passion, vision, luck and guts of this remarkable man.

He was deeply loved and revered by all who knew him and had the pleasure of working with him. He will be sadly missed, but remembered fondly.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 22 May in Caesarea, Israel.

Source: Jumbo