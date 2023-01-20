“K” LINE and KEPCO Signed MoU on the Joint Study of Liquefied CO2 Shipping for Developing CCS Value Chain

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the joint study of liquefied CO2 shipping for developing Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage (CCS) value chain with The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (KEPCO) today. The two companies will jointly study optimal marine transportation schemes and shipping costs of liquefied CO2 emitted from KEPCO’s thermal power plants and aim to develop the CCS value chain in future.

CCS is a technology for capturing and storing CO2 and is expected to play an important role in contributing to the achievement of Carbon Neutrality by 2050. This joint study will investigate the method of liquefied CO2 marine transportation, which are suitable for long-distance and large-scale transportation and develop a more flexible CCS value chain. “K” LINE is participating in the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) CO2 ship transport demonstration project and the Northern Lights project in Norway, the world’s first full-scale CCS project, and is developing safe and reliable liquefied CO2 transport in the new CCS market.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha