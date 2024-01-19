K Line Announces Conclusion of Contract for Construction of Three Next-Generation, Environmentally Friendly Post-Panamax Bulkers

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and NIHON SHIPYARD CO., LTD. (NSY) have entered into a contract for the construction of three post-Panamax bulkers which NSY had newly developed and designed as next-generation, environmentally friendly ships. The new ship is a next-generation 92-type (92,000 deadweight tons) known as “K” LINE’s “Corona-series,” which are wide-beam, shallow-draft coal carriers optimally designed for transportation of coal to coal-fired power plants in Japan.

Phase 3 of EEDI*¹ will require bunkers (no less than 20,000 deadweight tons), for which construction contracts will be concluded in 2025 or thereafter, to be 30% more efficient in CO2 emissions compared to the EEDI standards. In pursuit of a further reduction in the environmental burden through greater fuel economy, the new ship is expected to achieve a 40% improvement in CO2 emissions efficiency based on NSY’s optimal ship development, including the newest main engine and the adoption of energy-saving accessories. Moreover, methanol-ready ship concept which assumes a shift toward methanol, a marine fuel with a low environmental footprint, will be adopted.

Under “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050, a long-term environmental guideline *², “K” LINE has set a goal of improving CO2 emissions efficiency by 50% and achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. As part of its associated action plans, it plans to implement a shift such as new highly eco-friendly fuels, the use of wind power propulsion systems. Going forward, “K” LINE will continue to strive to contribute to sustainable economic and social development and enhance corporate value while actively and flexibly responding to customers’ needs, including environmental responses which are expected to grow, and preserving the environment through business activities based on the “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050.



Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha