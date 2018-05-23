K Line Announces Delivery of ‘Corona’ Series Coal Carrier “CORONA XANADU”

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 23/05/2018

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Tokyo, (hereafter called “K” Line) is proud to announce the delivery of “CORONA XANADU,” an 88,000 DWT-type special coal carrier at Shin Kasado Dockyard Co.,Ltd. of Imabari Shipbuilding Group Japan on May 23, 2018. CORONA XANADU is same type as “K” Line’s specialized fleet for transport of thermal coal known as the “Corona-series”. The Corona-series consists of epoch-making coal carriers equipped with wide beam and shallow draft, which are the most suitable type to enter ports of domestic Thermal Power Stations to discharge cargo.

CORONA XANADU is equipped with latest energy saving and ecological technology such as WAD (Weather Adapted Duct) which promotes her propeller efficiency and ballast water management system which saves marine ecosystems.

With this new latest deployment, the Corona-series now consists of 19 carriers. “K” Line takes pride that its Corona-series has been so favorably evaluated for always ensuring customers steady and reliable thermal coal transport service with maximum safety.

Vessel’s Specifications

LOA

229.98 M

 Deadweight Tons

88,869 MT

 Beam

38.00 M

 Gross Tons

　49,733   T

 Depth

19.90 M

 Net Tons

28,528   T

 Full Draft

13.904 M

 Hold/Hatch

     5/5

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

