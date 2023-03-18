“K” LINE Awarded CDP’ s “Supplier Engagement Leader”

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) is pleased to announce that the company was recognized as “Supplier Engagement Leader” for five consecutive years, the top rating, on “Supplier Engagement Rating” from CDP, which is a non-profit global organization engaging in activities for investigating and disclosing environmental information, on March 15th

Supplier Engagement Rating” evaluates the companies’ initiatives for climate change and greenhouse gas emissions throughout the supply chain and ranks the companies in line with their efforts. Our strategies and initiatives were evaluated on “Supplier Engagement Rating”. This year 653 companies, including 130 Japanese companies, out of approximately 8,200 companies were awarded as “Supplier Engagement

Leaderboard” worldwide.

As a globally trusted logistics company rooted in the shipping industry, “K” LINE Group will continue to work to reduce its environmental impact in order to realize a sustainable society and increase its corporate value, based on its corporate philosophy of “contributing to the enrichment of people’s lives”

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaish