K Line: Completion of Acquisition of Shares in Atlas Corp. by a Consortium Including an Equity Method Affiliate

As Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (““K”LINE”) disclosed on November 2, 2022 (Title: Agreement of Acquisition of Shares in Atlas Corp. by a Consortium Including an Equity Method Affiliate), a consortium (hereinafter the “Consortium”) composed of our equity method affiliate, OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD.(“ONE”) and two major shareholders and the Chairman of Atlas Corp. (“Atlas”)* have agreed with Atlas to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Atlas that the Consortium does not own or control.

We hereby inform you that on March 28, 2023 (U.S. local time), the acquisition of shares in Atlas has been completed, after approval of Atlas’s shareholder meeting and clearance for all regulatory approval

Atlas and Poseidon Announce Completion of Acquisition by Poseidon Acquisition Corp.

Atlas Corp. (“Atlas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATCO) and Poseidon Acquisition Corp. (“Poseidon”), an entity formed by certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”), certain affiliates of the Washington Family (“Washington”), David Sokol, Chairman of the Board of Atlas, and Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (“ONE”), and certain of their respective affiliates, today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction pursuant to which Poseidon acquired all outstanding common shares of Atlas not already owned by Fairfax, Washington and Mr. Sokol. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated October 31, 2022, by and among the Company, Poseidon and Poseidon Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”), Merger Sub merged with and into the Company (the “Merger”), with the Company continuing as the surviving company in the Merger. Each Atlas common share issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger, other than common shares held by Fairfax, Washington and Mr. Sokol, was converted into the right to receive $15.50 per share in cash. In addition, as previously announced, the first quarter dividend of $0.125 per share payable to common shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 will be paid on March 31, 2023.

In connection with the consummation of the Merger, the Company requested that trading of the common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) be suspended with immediate effect (the “delisting”). Atlas preferred shares will remain outstanding and continue to trade on the NYSE.

Each of the Merger and the delisting constitutes a “Make-Whole Fundamental Change” under that certain indenture dated as of December 21, 2020, by and among the Company, Seaspan Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, governing the exchangeable senior notes due 2025.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha