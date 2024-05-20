“K” LINE Conducts First Trial Use of B100 Biofuel for Carbon-free Operations on Car Carrier

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) is pleased to announce that we have conducted our first trial use of marine B100 biofuel which was supplied by global energy management company World Fuel Services on car carrier “APOLLON HIGHWAY” operated by “K” LINE.

The marine B100 biofuel was delivered to the vessel at the Belgium port of Zeebrugge on March 31, 2024. After leaving Europe Emission Control Area, the vessel started using the B100 biofuel. The trial was completed on April 30th.

Marine biofuel has the potential to become an environmentally friendly alternative fuel, it will be able to reduce CO2 by about 80-90% in the well-to-wake (from fuel generation to consumption) process without changing current engine specifications. We conduct this trial by using marine B100 biofuel composed of 100% biodiesel.*¹

In “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050 -Blue Seas for the Future-*², we have set the 2030 interim target of improving CO2 emission efficiency by 50% over 2008, surpassing the IMO target of 40% improvement. Furthermore, we set our new target for 2050 as “The Challenge of Achieving Net-Zero GHG Emissions”. As an action plan, we will continue to work on the introduction of new fuels, which have a low environmental impact and take on the challenge of achieving the targets set forth.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha