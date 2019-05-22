K Line: Delivery of Coal Carrier “MIYAGAWA MARU” for JERA Global Markets Pte. Ltd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Tokyo, (hereafter called “K” Line) is proud to announce the delivery of “MIYAGAWA MARU,” a 100,000 DWT-type special coal carrier at Marugame Shipyard of Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., Japan on 21 May 2019. MIYAGAWA MARU was jointly developed by Imabari Shipbuilding and “K” Line to maximize transport volume to the discharging port, JERA’s Hekinan Thermal Power Plant, Aichi prefecture in Japan. MIYAGAWA MARU is so-called “Hekinan MAX.”

MIYAGAWA MARU is equipped with latest ecological technology turbocharger such as VTI (Variable Turbine Inlet) which optimizes energy-saving plus a ballast water management system that prevents damage to marine ecosystems. MIYAGAWA MARU will be principally involved in long-term service carrying thermal coal to JERA’s Thermal Power Plant for JERA Global Markets Pte. Ltd.

LOA 249.99 M Deadweight Tons 101,974 MT

Beam 43.00 M Gross Tons 57,841 T

Depth 18.70 M Net Tons 31,511 T

Full Draft 12.994 M Hold/Hatch 6/6

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.