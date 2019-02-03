“K” LINE Deploys Binary Cycle Power Generation System on Coal carrier “CORONA YOUTHFUL” and Starts Onboard Trial

“K” LINE is pleased to advise that one of our new 91,000-DWT-type coal carriers, “CORONA YOUTHFUL,” was delivered with a binary cycle power generation system developed by KOBE STEEL, LTD. at OSHIMA SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD. on 1 February 2019 with operational trial having commenced in order to confirm performance and durability at sea as joint research between KOBE STEEL and “K” LINE.

Binary cycle power generation system is a waste heat recovery electric power generation system utilizing compression heat by scavenging air from the main engine, which, in turn, contributes to reduction in fuel oil consumption of diesel generator engine.

“K” LINE is continuously attempting to obtain greater efficiency in its operations as well as further reduction of CO2 emissions and environmental pollutants in accordance with

“K” LINE ENVIROMENTAL VISION 2050, our long-term environmental management vision. This innovative binary cycle power generation system is considered as one of the efficient systems to help us achieve our goals by 2050.

Environmental concern with the greenhouse gas emission effect is growing and “K” LINE will, based on “K” LINE ENVIROMENTAL VISION 2050, encourage less environmental load from marine transport by operating ships that are highly energy efficient and which contribute to conservation of the global environment

Source: K Line