K Line: Financial Highlights, Brief report of the nine months ended December 31, 2021

Due to significant business performance improvement of OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD. (hereinafter referred to as “ONE”), the company recorded 418.864 billion yen of equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates for the consolidated cumulative third quarter. Within the recorded equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, “ONE” accounted for 415.074 billion yen in the cumulative third quarter, and 180.717 billion yen in the third quarter alone.

Performance per segment was as follows.

(i) Dry Bulk Segment

Dry Bulk Business

In the Cape-size sector, the market weakened along with transportation demand as China curbed crude steel production since the middle of the fiscal year, but market rates generally stayed high as the tight supply-demand balance remained because of the continued strengthening of quarantine systems intended to prevent the expansion of COVID-19 and the increase in port congestion caused by heavy weather. In the medium and small vessel sector, despite market rates declined in the middle of the fiscal year due to the decrease in port congestion, generally stayed firm because of the increase in coal transportation demand amid the global energy shortage and the stable demand for transportation of grain and minor bulk cargo.

Under these circumstances, the overall Dry Bulk Segment strived to manage the market exposures appropriately and reduce operation costs and improve vessel operation efficiency.

As a result, the overall Dry Bulk Segment recorded a year-on-year increase in revenue and returned to profitability.

(ii)Energy Resource Transport Segment

Tanker Carrier and Electricity Business

Concerning large crude oil tankers (VLCCs), LPG carriers, and thermal coal carriers, the business stayed firm for mid- and long-term charter contracts and contributed to secure stable profit.

LNG Carrier and Offshore Business

Concerning LNG carriers, drillship and FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading system), the business stayed firm for mid- and long-term charter contracts and contributed to secure stable profit. Concerning the offshore support vessel business, market rates remained sluggish in spite of oil price decline recovery.

As a result, the overall Energy Resource Transport Segment recorded a year-on-year increase in revenue, but a profit declined.

(iii)Product Logistics Segment

Car Carrier Business

In the global car sales market, the recovery from the impact of COVID-19 in the previous fiscal year continued. Although supply shortages of semiconductors and auto parts have recently affected production, transportation demand has recovered.

Logistics Business

In the domestic logistics and port business, the domestic container handling volume recorded a year-on-year increase. In the towage business, the work volume stayed firm. The warehousing business remained firm. As for the international logistics business, in the forwarding business, the air cargo transportation volume continued to increase. In the finished vehicles transportation business, the handling volume in inventory storage service remained low.

Short Sea and Coastal Business

In the short sea business, transportation volume for steel and timber products stayed firm, but the transportation volume of bulk cargo decreased year-on-year, and the overall transportation volume recorded a year-on-year decrease. In the coastal business, overall transportation volume increased year-on-year as the Company captured demand for transportation of domestic lumber and construction-related cargoes. In the ferry business, although the movement of people continued to be restricted because of the declaration of a state of emergency and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, the numbers of passengers and passenger cars transported recovered year-on-year. The truck transportation volume recorded a year-on-year increase.

Containership Business

As for the performance of “ONE”, amid the tightening of the supply-demand balance due to supply chain disruptions and robust cargo movements, market rates stayed high in all trades. As a result, the business performance of “ONE” significantly improved year-on-year.

As a result, the overall Product Logistics Segment recorded a year-on-year increase in both revenue and profit.

(iv)Other Segment

Other Segment includes but not limited to the Group’s ship management service, travel agency service, and real estate and administration service. The segment recorded a year-on-year decline both in revenue and profit.

(2)Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Financial Situation

Consolidated assets at the end of the consolidated 3rd Quarter of this fiscal year were ¥1,349.684 billion, an increase of ¥375.076 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year as a result of an increase in investment securities and other factors.

Consolidated liabilities decreased by ¥64.441 billion to ¥594.004 billion as a result of a decrease in short-term loans and other factors compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated net assets were ¥755.680 billion, an increase of ¥439.518 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year as a result of an increase in retained earnings and other factors.

(3)Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Prospects for FY2021

In the Dry Bulk Segment, amid the continued recovery of the global economy resulting from the economic support and economic stimulus measures implemented by each country, market rates generally remained high due to the tight supply-demand balance caused by the stable transportation demand and the reduction in the vessel supply volume due to port congestion. Toward the end of the fiscal year, despite risks of deceleration in growth such as the pandemic of COVID-19 variants and the slowdown of the Chinese economy, which had driven the growth of real economy, in addition to the decline in transportation demand due to seasonable factors, the full-year average market rate is expected to be high significantly year-on-year. At the same time, the Group will strive to secure stable profit by increasing vessel operation efficiency and reducing costs as well as increasing mid- and long-term contracts that take advantage of its strength in high quality transportation.

In the Energy Resource Transport Segment, the Group will strive to secure stable profit under mid- and long-term contracts with respect to large crude oil tankers, LPG carriers, thermal coal carriers, LNG carriers, drillships and FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading) systems. In addition, as was announced in the news release on December 17, 2021, titled “Notice Concerning Dissolution of Subsidiary Company and Transfer of Fixed Assets,” the Group decided to sell all the offshore support vessels owned by K LINE OFFSHORE AS (KOAS), its subsidiary company, and dissolve KOAS.

As for the Product Logistics Segment, regarding the car carrier business, global vehicle sales are expected to remain on a recovery trend from the effects of COVID-19 in the previous fiscal year, despite the effects of recent shortages of semiconductors and auto parts. The Group expects to secure profits in FY2021 through activities continued since the previous fiscal year, including appropriate fleet development and reorganization of the network of trades.

In the logistics business, the demand for ocean container transportation will continue increasing in the domestic logistics segment. As for the international logistics sector, as the shift to air cargo due to tight supply-demand for ocean container transportation continues in the forwarding business, cargo movements are expected to stay firm. As for the finished vehicles transportation business, the business of transporting finished vehicles by land stayed firm in the first half of the fiscal year but is expected to become weak in the second half of the fiscal year. The handling volume in inventory storage service remained low. In the containership business, in the fourth quarter, despite the concerns about the continued supply chain disruptions and the effects of seasonal factors such as the Chinese New

Year, cargo movements are expected to stay firm. “ONE” will strive to conduct steady business management by taking active measures intended to avoid supply chain disruptions, while keeping a close watch on the future economic environment.

Due to the high uncertainty regarding the spread of COVID-19 and when it will end, it is difficult to determine a future forecast, but it is expected that the global economy will remain on the path of recovery as a result of economic support policy measures and economic stimulus measures implemented by various countries and cargo movements especially container ship business remained firm. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Group is projecting profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥520.0 billion.

The Company’s basic policy on profit distribution is to stabilize mid to long term benefit to shareholders by considering optimal capital structure, investment for future development as well as our financial strength.

For the year-end dividend, the Company will make decision based on the final full-year results. It is currently planned to pay 300.0 yen per share dividend as was announced on November 4, 2021.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha