“K” Line Group Exhibits at Wind Expo 2023-“K” Line Group’s goal of supporting the offshore wind supply chain

“K” Line Group will participate in Wind Expo 2023 to be held from March 15th to 17th at Tokyo Big Sight, following up on our presentation in 2022.

Having established “K” Line Wind Service with a focus on developing the offshore wind-related business in June 2021, we have been pursuing best solutions to support the future supply chain of Japanese offshore wind.

To enhance our experience and extend our strong track record in the offshore support vessel businesses in Japan and globally, we have agreed with several partners to jointly develop ideal solutions and best practices for marine operations in Japanese waters. We will present these activities and our vision for the future of Japanese offshore wind at the Wind Expo.

“K” LINE, “K” Line Kinkai, K Line Logistics and Daito Corporation will present our activities with ship models and movies. “K” Line Wind Service will also give a presentation at the PR Seminar on March 17th (Fri) 11:30. You are always welcome at our booth and for the seminar.

