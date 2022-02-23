“K” LINE Group Open its First Finished-Vehicle Terminal Operation in Japan

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Daito Corporation will launch “K” LINE Group’s first finished-vehicle terminal in Japan,at Yokohama Daikoku C-4 Terminal from April 2022. “K” LINE Group leases the terminal from Yokohama Port Terminal Corporation (YPC) and operates it at Yokohama port, which handles one of the largest volumes of finished vehicles in Japan.

The terminal is capable of handling a wide variety of products, including new and used vehicles, construction machineries, and break-bulk cargoes, and can also be used as a transshipment base for finished vehicles to meet a variety of needs. Thus, the new terminal will

contribute to optimize the handling of vehicles in Yokohama port as a whole by welcoming vessels other than those operated by “K” LINE.

We also aim to create an environmentally friendly terminal by introducing LED lighting for night time operation, EVs for terminal vehicles, and the use of electricity generated from renewable energy sources. At the same time, we will strive to improve safety, the environment, and quality, which are important issues for the Group, by making active use of digital technologies such as AI and IoT, including the automation of entry and exit gates and the introduction of advanced terminal management systems, and by creating a high value-added terminal.

We will respond flexibly and proactively to customer needs, including growing needs for environmental and digital solution. Also, we will continue to protect the environment through our business activities, contribute to realize a sustainable society, and maximize its corporate value based on the “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050.

Name : Yokohama Daikoku C-4 Terminal

Location : Daikoku Futo 22&24, Tsurumii-ku, Yokohama, Japan

Business : Finished-vehicle logistics

Pier length : 350 m (1 berth) Sea depth: 15 m

Total yard area : Approx. 153,500 m2 (including berth area)

Parking slots : Approx. 8,000 units

