“K” LINE Held Global IT Conference 2024

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) held a global IT conference in mid-November with the goal of promoting its digital transformation (DX) strategy and strengthening security.

21 IT/DX specialists from 11 countries and regions representing major bases of “K” LINE’s global network came to Japan for a conference attended by a total of 42 people, which also included the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of “K” LINE and relevant people from the Digitalization Strategy Group and “K” Line Business Systems Co., Ltd., a “K” LINE Group IT company. For two days, they participated in workshops and energetically discussed more than 20 agenda items including solid IT infrastructure to enable the more than 5,600 employees of the “K” LINE Group to work with a feeling of security, advanced and reliable security measures for customers and solutions, DX-related projects introduced at different bases, and other topics.

The scale of business and IT varies from country to country and from base to base, but “K” LINE believes that sharing the results of IT and DX efforts should help improve its customer services in each country and region. They realized that facilitating efforts to leverage IT/DX to maintain “K” LINE’s core values, safety, environmental consciousness and quality, will result in the enhancement of the “K” LINE Group’s corporate value. They also recognized that the head office and business locations of the global network should collaborate more closely and accelerate the improvement and enhancement of the IT/DX environment in many regions.“K” LINE is driving digitalization as a functional strategy for achieving its business strategy under the Medium-term Management Plan announced in May 2022. It will continue to strive to be a group of reliable professionals in maritime transportation that its stakeholders can trust, and together with “K” LINE’s IT family, it will contribute to enhancing corporate value and solving social issues in the fields of IT and DX.Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha