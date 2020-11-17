“K” Line Listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index ,a Leading Index for ESG Investment ,for 10 consecutive years

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) has been selected again as an Asia Pacific Index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the leading global indices for ESG investing, for the 10th consecutive year since 2011.

DJSI, the index provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices, measures the performance of companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria, through a corporate sustainability assessment, and only includes companies with remarkable performance. Among those indices, Asia Pacific Index selects 158 companies in the Asia-Pacific developed region (including 82 Japanese companies) as components, as a result of sustainability assessment of 606 largest companies in the region. Launched in 1999, DSJI is one of the first global sustainability benchmarks for investors which integrate sustainability consideration into their portfolios.

We have defined initiatives towards sustainability as an important management issue. We will continue striving to fulfill our social responsibility through our business activities and contribute to sustainable progress of the society.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd