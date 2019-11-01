K-Line: Membership in “Getting to Zero Coalition” to promote GHG emission reduction

“K” LINE expresses its concurrence with “Getting to Zero Coalition”, a corporate alliance launched at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September 2019.

In “Getting to Zero Coalition”, in order to achieve the GHG（Greenhouse gas）reduction target set by IMO (International Maritime Organization), GHG total emission reduction by half from international shipping by 2050, the goal of realizing the operation of ships by zero-emission fuel on a commercial basis has been established, and more than 90 companies and institutions representing the maritime, energy, infrastructure and financial sectors have currently participated.

In our medium-term management plan, we have set ESG (Environment, Society and Government) initiatives as a key management issue. As for the field of the environment, we are advancing measures in accordance with “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050 – Securing Blue Seas for Tomorrow－. In particular, with regard to tasks for climate change, “CO2 emission reduction of 25% by 2030” which is set in our “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050, was approved to be scientifically consistent with the level achieving the “Paris Agreement” set binding “2℃ goal” and obtained certification, “ Science Based Target Initiative (SBT Initiative)”.

In addition, we started activities for promoting the environmental management system “DRIVE GREEN NETWORK (DGN)” with 14 affiliates of the “K” Line Group (Phase 1) in 2017, and we have expanded its range to cover our major overseas companies as Phase 3 during our 100th Anniversary this year.

As an environmental front runner, we will continue to work toward the goal for 2050, aiming for the realization of our marine transportation business being more environmentally low-loaded and highly efficient from which more people throughout the world can benefit.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K Line)