“K” LINE, MOL, & NYK Share Data with ONE through the Common Data Platform “IoS-OP”

18/10/2019

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (”K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K Lines, Ltd. (MOL), and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) have begun sharing of operational data acquired from the monitoring system installed in their container ships with their charter, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE), through the IoS-Open Platform (IoS-OP) promoted by Ship Data Center Ltd. (ShipDC).

As ”K” LINE, MOL, and NYK have managed the data by different frameworks, ONE needed to carry out data conversion. With the IoS-OP’s automatic conversion function to the standard names in line with ISO19848, which is provided by ShipDC, data conversion burden is mitigated resulting in simplifying analysis and management of integrated operational data of ONE’s fleet.

ONE aims to use this data to improve the accuracy of performance evaluations of individual vessel and machinery, and to achieve safer and more efficient vessel operations.

This data sharing will significantly increase the volume of ship operational data distributed through IoS-OP, and further contribute to acceleration of data collection, distribution, and utilization through IoS-OP within the maritime industry.


Source: K Line

