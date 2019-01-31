K Line: Operating Revenues Retreat

During the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018; hereinafter “the nine-month period”), operating revenues for the nine-month period was ¥638.498 billion (down ¥245.568 billion year-on-year), operating loss was ¥9.273 billion (compared to operating income of ¥7.148 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and ordinary loss was ¥27.427 billion (compared to ordinary income of ¥9.395 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Loss attributable to owners of the parent was ¥30.953 billion (compared to profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥9.295 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Performance per segment was as follows.

Starting in the 1st Quarter of the current fiscal year, the Group changed the categorization of business segments utilized in the report. The comparison and analysis regarding the nine-month period is based on the revised categorization.

(i) Dry Bulk Segment

Dry Bulk Business

In the Cape-size sector, the average market rate in the major trades temporarily fell down below 10,000 U.S. dollars per day because of the combined effects of the expectations that transportation demand would weaken due to the restrictions imposed on crude steel production and coal imports under Chinese environmental regulation as well as a freight train derailment accident occurred in Western Australia; however, the demand and the market rate constantly recovered onwards.

In the medium and small size-vessel sector, while there were negative factors such as the temporary market’s decline in the Cape-size sector and winter-season restrictions on coal imports in China, grain market in the Atlantic region was robust. Consequently, the market rates remained steady compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. In dry bulk business, the Group strove to reduce operation costs and improve vessel operation efficiency.

As a result, the overall Dry Bulk Segment recorded year-on-year growth in revenue and returned to profitability from a loss in the same period of previous fiscal year.

(ii) Energy Resource Transport Segment

Energy Transportation Business (LNG Carrier, Tanker and Thermal Coal Carrier Business) Concerning LNG carriers, large crude oil tankers (VLCCs), LPG carriers and thermal coal carriers, the business stayed firm for mid- and long-term charter contracts. The overall energy transportation business recorded year-onyear increase both in revenue and profit.

Offshore Energy E&P Support Business

The drillship business and the FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading system) business performed steadily and contributed to securing stable long-term earnings. However, in the offshore support business, the market remained weak as the vessel supply-demand balance did not improve. Thus the overall offshore energy E&P support business recorded year-on-year increase in revenue, but loss was recorded.

As a result, the overall Energy Resource Transport Segment recorded year-on-year increases both in revenue and Profit

(iii) Product Logistics Segment

Car Carrier Business

The volume of finished vehicles shipped by the Group increased year-on-year mainly by continued high demand

to the United States and Europe and robust demand from Europe to Japan under new contracts, even there were

such negative factors as the lifting decline effected by natural disasters in Japan and sales declines mainly in South

America region. However, due to rise in fuel costs as well as deterioration of vessel operation efficiency, the overall

car carrier business recorded year-on-year decline in revenue and loss was recorded.

Logistics Business

In the domestic logistics sector, the operational ratio temporarily declined due to natural disasters occurred in the 2nd Quarter. However, as the cargo movements in general were robust, the profitability improved.

In the international logistics sector, the cargo movements related to semiconductors continued to be robust and the expanded high demand for the cargoes related to e-commerce also contributed to the earnings in air cargo transportation business.

Likewise, the business scale of localized logistics services in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines also steadily expanded. On top of that, the Group has been making progress in the reorganization of the global network following the integration of the containership business, organizational reformation and the development of IT systems. However, cost increasing for enhancing business capabilities in the logistics business occurred after the integration of the containership business. As a result, the overall logistics business recorded yearon-year increase in revenue, but profit declined

Short Sea and Coastal Business

In the short sea business, the transport volume mainly coal and biological mass fuel steady increased and the market itself was also improved. In the coastal business, the number of the voyages was increased by the effect of new built large-size fleets launched and the demand of the alternative transportation by domestic natural disasters.

As a result, the short sea and coastal business overall recorded year-on-year increase in revenue; however, profit declined due to the increase of coastal fleets’ maintenance cost as well as new built fleets’ depreciation cost.

Containership Business

The operating revenues of OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD. (hereinafter “ONE”), the Company’s equity-method affiliate, has recorded the decline of the liftings and the space utilization in the 1st half period of thecurrent fiscal year, due to the teething problems immediately after the commencement of the services. However, in the 3rd Quarter, the teething issues have been almost settled and the market rate mainly in Asia-North America eastbound services was steadily improved with the continued high demand. On top of that, ONE continuously carried out the tasks to improve its profitability.

As a result, the overall Product Logistics Segment recorded year-on-year decline in revenue and loss was recorded.

(iv) Other Segment

Other Segment includes but not limited to the Group’s ship management service, travel agency service, and real estate and administration service. The segment recorded year-on-year decrease both in revenue and profit.

(2) Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Financial Situation

Consolidated assets at the end of the consolidated 3rd Quarter of this fiscal year were ¥992.148 billion, a decrease of ¥44.738 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year as a result of a decrease in cash and deposits and other factors.

Consolidated liabilities decreased by ¥65.657 billion to ¥728.135 billion as a result of a decrease in accounts and notes payable-trade and other factors compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated net assets were ¥264.012 billion, an increase of ¥20.918 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year as a result of an increase in non-controlling interests and other factors

(3) Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Prospects for FY2018

The 4th Quarter onwards, in dry bulk business, the supply-demand balance is expected to remain steady because of gradual demand’s increase even by certain pressure from the supply. In energy transportation business, the Group will continue to secure the stable profit with mid- and long-term contracts in the field of LNG carriers, large crude oil tankers (VLCCs), LPG carriers, and thermal coal carriers. In car carrier business, it is expected to minimize the loss through continuing to improve the vessel operation efficiency and trades’ network reorganization. In containership business, even ONE continues to tackle challenges such as lifting increase and improvements in the space utilization, it is expected to keep the current fiscal year’s result as has been reported at the last by considering the unpredictable environmental factors such as the trade disputes between the United States and China, the European economy, as well as the possible effect to the liftings in Asia-North America westbound services by the Chinese regulations.

As above, it is expected to maintain the same operating loss, ordinary loss and loss attributable to owners of the parent for the current fiscal year as had been announced on October 31, 2018.

Our important management task is to maximize returns to our shareholders while maintaining necessary internal reserves to fund investment for sustainable growth and strengthen our financial position.

However, under the circumstances that it is forecasted the loss attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal year 2018, we deeply consider the improvement of financial structure and the stabilization of business portfolio as our high-top priorities to be acted; therefore, as announced on October 31, 2018, it is with sincere regret that the Company announces it has forecasted no year-end dividend for the current fiscal year.

