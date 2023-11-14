K Line: Participation in the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Forum

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has joined the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Forum*¹.

In October this year, “K” LINE conducted a comprehensive assessment of risks and opportunities by introducing the LEAP approach*², which is proposed by the TNFD, to evaluate the environmental risks and nature-related impacts of our business and consider appropriate responses as part of our information disclosure under the TNFD framework.

As a member of the TNFD Forum, “K” LINE will be even more proactive in disclosing information and advancing environmental initiatives.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha