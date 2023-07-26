“K” LINE Relocates Container Terminals in Kobe

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) currently uses the Port of Kobe Rokko Island RC4-5 container terminals leased from Kobe-Osaka International Port Corporation. Talks with Kobe-Osaka International Port Corporation and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines have resulted in the conclusion of a written basic agreement on the relocation from the RC4-5 container terminals to PC14-17 container terminals (PC14-17), among the PC13-17 container terminals of the southern pier in the Port of Kobe Port Island (Stage 2) area, which is currently undergoing construction for expansion and functional reinforcement. We are coordinating the timing of the relocation with the parties involved by the end of fiscal year 2025, at which the construction will be completed.

The relocation will enhance the specifications of the terminals, thereby building an environment where large containerships can be accepted. With the relocation, we also expect to offer shipping companies and customers more flexibility for berth arrangement and for more convenience with transship containers.

After our involvement, PC14-17 will be among the largest container terminals in West Japan, handling nearly 40% of foreign trade containers at the Port of Kobe. The “K” LINE Group will offer high-quality services with Nitto Total Logistics Ltd., a company of the Group that operates the facilities.

Through this project, “K” LINE will actively and flexibly respond to customers’ needs, including the expected rise in demand for environmental and DX-related action. Based on the “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050, we will also seek to preserve the environment through business activities and contribute to sustainable economic and social development in an effort to enhance our corporate value.

Source: K Line