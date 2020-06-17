“K” Line video release: tribute to our seafarers

This unprecedented and difficult times have brought a lot of challenges to many of our seafarers: lockdowns, travel restrictions, difficulties on crew changeovers and restrictions on shore leaves are among others.

But despite of this challenging situation, our seafarers are staying strong to maintain the supply chain moving, to keep the global economy running and to support the lives of people all across the globe.

To give honor and gratitude to all seafarers’ hardships and sacrifices, we have created a video message to remind them that they are not alone in this fight; that they are not forgotten; that we are all in this together.

The video is published on K-Line’s official YouTube channel as per link below. Please take a look and feel free to write your message on the comments section to express your support and appreciation to all our seafarers.

“K” Line Movie “THANK YOU SEAFARERS”-UNSUNG HEROES-

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1RM3V5SfRkD6nlPJZE0bcA

We will continue to exert our utmost efforts to smoothly conduct crew replacements in cooperation with relevant organizations.

Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. Stay Strong.

Thank you Seafarers!

Source: K Line