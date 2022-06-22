“K2 Secure Solution” receives Marine Cybersecurity Certification from RINA

K2 Informatics, a company specializing in cybersecurity and IT systems integration has been recently certified by RINA for its “K2 Secure Solution”. RINA followed a strict methodology to evaluate the compliance of K2 Secure Solution against a strict set of international standards, based on IMO Resolution, IACS requirements and RINA Rules. The importance of the process is in providing assurance that certain hardware and software tools comply with the Marine Regulatory Framework and are suitable to be used in the marine environment, offering cybersecurity for systems & networks onboard.

Today vessels at sea, are more connected and vulnerable to cyberattacks than any given moment in the past. The average ransom paid by shipowners due to cyber-attacks is currently estimated at $ 3 million, but the true cost of business and service disruption is even higher.

Mr Spyridon Zolotas, Senior Director of RINA Marine Southern Europe & Africa, mentioned that: “Cybersecurity certification of companies does not only prove compliance with minimum acceptable scientific principles but assist companies in following high safety standards to protect seamen and help maintain a safe business environment for shipping”

Mr Michael Vrettos, Senior Cyber Security Expert of RINA, mentioned that: “Digitalization and Cyber Security go hand in hand, and their aim is to assist, not hamper shipping with complexity and extravagant costs. Systems that offer high security standards in a straightforward manner, like K2 Secure, can only benefit shipping”.

Mr Georgios Gkorgkolis Managing Director of K2 Informatics mentioned that: “working with RINA and complying with their Cyber Security regulations, was a great experience for us, as RINA team has in-depth knowledge and adheres to an easy to follow, yet strict and realistic methodology on Cybersecurity”.

Mr Philip Nielsen, Co-Founder of Oriani Hellas, mentioned: “we are proud to have K2 Secure solution certified as we thrive to keep our products and services to the higher standards possible and working with a recognized classification society as RINA was the best option for that”.

K2 Informatics, together with Oriani Hellas that specializes in Maritime digital applications have developed a maritime Cyber Security solution called K2 Secure Solution, which is based on global best practices and incorporates:

security devices, for network segmentation, Quality of Service and VPN connections

cloud management software for email and network protection

remote maintenance and management software, for systems & networks onboard and ashore.

Source: K2 Informatics, Oriani Hellas