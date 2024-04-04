Kaiko Systems and i.safe MOBILE Singapore announce strategic partnership to revolutionise ship inspections ahead of SIRE 2.0 implementation

Kaiko Systems, a pioneer in mobile-first ship inspection technology, and i.safe MOBILE, innovation and world market leader for explosion-proof mobile devices and solutions, have formed a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the landscape of ship inspections, particularly in preparation for the upcoming SIRE 2.0 regime.

Providing an innovative approach to onboard inspections, Kaiko Systems offers an intelligent and user-friendly app that utilises AI to streamline data collection and analysis on vessels. The solution provides real-time insights into fleet conditions, identifies potential risks, and facilitates informed decision-making for ship managers and crew members.

It has selected i.safe MOBILE as its preferred provider for tablets for its mobile-first Self-Assessment Tool, with i.safe MOBILE’s tablets also being chosen by OCIMF for its inspectors. This collaboration will ensure that users of Kaiko Systems’ app have access to top-tier hardware that enhances the functionality and efficiency of the inspection process.

“With the implementation of SIRE 2.0, the maritime industry is facing a significant transformation in the inspection process,” says Fabian Fussek, Co-Founder & CEO, Kaiko Systems. “Our partnership with i.safe MOBILE represents a pivotal step in ensuring that ship managers and crew members are equipped with the most advanced tools and technologies to navigate these changes seamlessly.”

This partnership between the two companies comes at a critical juncture as the maritime industry prepares for the implementation of SIRE 2.0, the first update to the Ship Inspection Report Programme since 1993. With the new Self-Assessment Tool developed by Kaiko Systems and the cutting-edge hardware provided by i.safe MOBILE, tanker companies can streamline their preparation process and ensure compliance with the evolving regulatory landscape.

The digital tool empowers vetting managers and superintendents to identify risks across their fleets by highlighting any areas of concern. Kaiko System’s vessel and rank specific questionnaires for every crew member cover the full OCIMF SIRE 2.0 question library. In this way technical managers can be assured of the vessel’s condition, that all required processes are in place and all crew members are optimally prepared to answer any question the SIRE 2.0 vetting inspector may ask.

i.safe MOBILE recommends Kaiko Systems to all its shipping customers as the most advanced and proven and tested mobile software in maritime.

“We are excited to join forces with Kaiko Systems to offer a comprehensive solution that combines advanced software with state-of-the-art hardware,” states Kah Lip Yap, Managing Director of i.safe MOBILE Singapore.

“This collaboration is already bearing fruit, with the first tanker fleets rolling out Kaiko Systems, running on intrinsically safe tablets of i.safe MOBILE. By leveraging our expertise in maritime hardware solutions, we aim to empower ship managers and crew members with the tools they need to conduct inspections with confidence and precision.”

Clients already using Kaiko Systems’ Self-Assessment Tool on i.safe MOBILE tablets include Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM).

Capt. Leonid Zalenski, Columbia Group Chief Operating Officer, says: “Kaiko Systems’ selection of i.safe MOBILE tablets has revolutionised ship inspections onboard the Columbia Shipmanagement managed fleet. The user-friendly Self-Assessment Tool, streamlines inspection processes, enhancing efficiency and accuracy. It helps our crew ensure seamless preparation for the impending SIRE 2.0 regime, setting new standards for maritime safety and compliance.”

“We are confident that our collaboration with i.safe MOBILE will enable us to deliver unparalleled value to our customers as they navigate the complexities of modern ship inspections,” concludes Mr Fussek. “Together, we are committed to driving innovation, efficiency, and safety in the maritime industry.”

Source: Kaiko Systems