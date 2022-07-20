Kaiko Systems joins Eyesea to support ocean pollution data collection

Kaiko Systems announced that it will join forces with Eyesea on marine pollution reporting.

Eyesea is a nonprofit organization with a mission to map global pollution and maritime hazards. Its mobile application allows individuals to submit geotagged photographs which the organization plans to use to identify what makes up maritime pollution, its density, and where clean-up efforts can have the greatest impact.

“Collecting proper data on where maritime pollution exists and what it is made of is a crucial first step. Images are an important tool here because they are quick and easy to take, and they provide a lot of information. As Kaiko Systems is already working with hundreds of seafarers and cargo ships worldwide, this partnership will make it even easier to collect more pollution data.” said Graeme Somerville-Ryan, founder of Eyesea. “Beyond that, what is perhaps even more important to our future growth and success is the input from the Kaiko Systems’ founders in terms of the maritime industry understanding and technical expertise.”

Kaiko Systems equips seafarers with a mobile App that digitizes manual operations onboard of cargo vessels. This includes planning, documenting, and verifying of maintenance work, safety inspections, checklists and any type of manual data collection. Through Kaiko Systems, manual work is turned into structured data. Automatic verification generates actionable insights for technical managers and vessel owners.

“Ocean health is one of our team’s passions. We are inspired by the mission and progress of Eyesea, and how they work with environmental data to combat pollution.” said Fabian Fussek, Co-founder & CEO of Kaiko Systems. “It is a natural decision for us to join Eyesea as a member and support them with our resources and knowledge. Not only are our missions aligned, but also our flexible technology platform can be expanded to collect relevant pollution data.”

Among other things, the collaboration means that crews can use an additional, separate module within the Kaiko Systems app to collect pollution data. This will greatly simplify and speed up the mapping of hard-to-collect pollution at sea. In addition, there will be regular meetings between the management of Kaiko Systems and Eyesea, in which the further development and optimization of the Eyesea app will also be driven forward.

Source: Kaiko Systems