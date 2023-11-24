Kale And Dagang Net Win Malaysia Maritime Single Window Contract To Drive Electronic Data Exchange In Port Klang And Subsidiary Ports

Kale Logistics (Kale) and its partner, Dagang Net Technologies Sdn Bhd (Dagang Net), have been awarded the Malaysia Maritime Single Window (MMSW) contract by Port Klang Authority and its nine subsidiary ports in Malaysia.

Under the contract, both parties will jointly develop and implement the MMSW platform, connecting Malaysia’s ports to create the largest network of tech-enabled ports in a single country.

Malaysia is at the forefront of global efforts to implement the Maritime Single Window (MSW) ahead of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO)’s mandatory deadline of January 1, 2024.

“Kale is helping Malaysia to set new standards of innovation in the Asia Pacific region and establish benchmarks for other countries to follow with the implementation of MMSW,” said Vineet Malhotra, Co-Founder and Director, Kale.

“By interconnecting nine ports, set to support 40,000 vessel calls annually alongside Port Klang, the country is poised to optimise its maritime industry and enhance port efficiency to unprecedented levels.”

MMSW is a national digital platform that streamlines trade and shipping services by creating a central database to facilitate end-to-end information flow, simplifying maritime regulatory and port service transactions through a single sign-on and submission.

Kale’s ready-to-use MSW platform is compliant with IMO standards and enables information and documentation to be transferred electronically between maritime and port stakeholders, which will become a compulsory requirement from the start of 2024.

According to The Dagang Net Group, the acceptance of the MMSW project will complement the existing National Single Window system of Dagang NeXchange Berhad (DNeX), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Dagang Net, and positively impact the group’s earnings and net assets per share from the 2023 financial year onward.

“Dagang Net’s strategic partnership with Kale strengthens its capability to grow trade facilitation eServices for the maritime sector with the integration of MMSW, which involves interconnecting nine ports to unite community trade within Port Klang Authority’s network with various other government agencies,” said Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir, Executive Chairman, DNeX.

“We will use our expertise in handling seamless electronic transactions and leverage our National Single Window for Trade Facilitation to optimise Malaysia’s maritime industry while enhancing its port efficiency and productivity.

“This will significantly improve the competitiveness of Malaysia’s transport and logistics sectors, as well as the overall operational efficiency, connectivity, and productivity of the country’s supply chain.”

Both parties are part of the Pan Asia e-Commerce Alliance (PAA), a 16-member regional e-commerce alliance in Asia that aims to promote and provide secure, trusted, reliable, and value-adding IT infrastructure and facilities for efficient global trade and logistics.

Source: Kale Logistics