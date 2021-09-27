Kale logistics solutions appoints pawan chande as new chief financial officer

Kale Logistics Solutions, trusted IT solutions provider for the global logistics industry, has appointed Pawan Chande as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from 1st September 2021.

As CFO, Pawan will lead the divisions of finance, legal, and investor relationships at Kale.

He brings to the role more than 25 years of experience in finance, leadership, and strategy positions at multinational companies across a range of industries, most recently as CFO of employee recognition company O.C. Tanner.

“I look forward to bringing my passion for value creation and continuous improvement to the table at Kale Logistics Solutions,” said Pawan.

“My previous experience gives me a great platform to identify opportunities to enhance process efficiencies, grow productivity, and increase bottom line profits.”

Pawan has previously worked for Jacobs Engineering and A.F. Ferguson & Co (now Deloitte). Across his career, he has successfully set up and led new teams, implemented impressive cost-saving initiatives, and developed strategies to improve staff retention.

“Pawan brings to the role strong business acumen as well as solid leadership skills and a customer-centric mindset,” said Amar More, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kale Logistics Solutions.

“His expertise in developing and implementing finance strategies and leading multi-disciplinary teams will help Kale to continue growing in our target regions and recruiting and retaining top talent.”

The appointment comes as Kale’s portfolio of scalable systems continues to go from strength to strength, bringing evolving digital solutions to the wider cargo communities.

Source: Kale Logistics