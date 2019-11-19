Kalmar and DP World further strengthen partnership with new terminal tractor order for Caucedo terminal

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with long-standing partner DP World for 38 Ottawa T2 terminal tractors for the company’s Caucedo terminal in the Dominican Republic. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2019 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled to take place during Q1 and Q2 of 2020.

DP World Caucedo is a world-class marine terminal and free zone located in Punta Caucedo, 25 kilometres from Santo Domingo, which is the commercial and political capital of the Dominican Republic. Kalmar and DP World, one of the world’s leading operators of marine and inland terminals, have developed a highly successful partnership over many years of working together. This latest order will bring the total number of Kalmar machines operating at the terminal to approximately 80.

The Kalmar Ottawa T2 Terminal Tractor is a highly flexible platform that offers customers an extensive set of customisation possibilities in terms of engine, transmission and axle options as well as lifting heights and capacities. It features a robust bolted frame, ergonomic cabin with excellent visibility, accessible service points for easier maintenance, and a range of features to increase safety.

The units supplied to DP World Caucedo will incorporate additional safety features including the Automatic Fire Extinguisher System, which can automatically detect and extinguish vehicle fires in seconds, thereby increasing the safety of personnel and equipment alike.

All the Kalmar machines delivered now come ready with pre-installed hardware for Kalmar Insight performance management tool. This option will provide the Caucedo team access to real time data such as running hours, fuel consumption, idle time, production time, travelled distance and other key operational indicators that will allow them to track equipment performance and usage, manage maintenance activities and ultimately help them to improve their operations.

Jan Nielsen, Workshop Manager at DP World Caucedo: “Kalmar Ottawa terminal tractors offer good build quality and operational reliability that we need both to keep our operations running smoothly and address the growth in demand at Caucedo. The support we have received from the Kalmar team over the years has been very good, so we are delighted to build on our successful partnership with this new order.”

Suresh Ananthnarayan, Strategic Key Account Manager at Kalmar: “Our focus is on acting as a reliable and committed business partner for DP World, supporting them with a comprehensive range of products and solutions. Our dedicated team and global presence means we can provide DP World with world-class support at all of their terminals around the world.”

Source: Kalmar