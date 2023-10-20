Kalmar and GMP Le Havre continue decades-long partnership with another repeat order for hybrid straddle carriers

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply Générale de Manutention Portuaire (GMP) in Le Havre, France with a further 4 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers. The order with a value close to 5 million euros was booked in Cargotec’s 2023 Q3 order intake with the units scheduled to be delivered by the end of Q4 2023.

GMP has been using Kalmar straddle carriers since the early 1990s and has now ordered a total of 28 hybrid units since 2020. These eco-efficient machines are helping GMP to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations in line with its strategic goals, with the added benefit of significantly reducing noise pollution. In addition, the quay at GMP Le Havre is being expanded, creating a requirement for additional machines to serve their fleet of ship-to-shore cranes.

Louis Jonquière, CEO GMP Le Havre: “As long-term partners Kalmar and GMP Le Havre share a commitment to safe and sustainable cargo handling. Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers have proven to be the ideal fit for our operations, so it was a relatively straightforward decision to continue on the same path. We are looking forward to welcoming the new additions to our fleet.”

Damien Cols, Director Global Customers Kalmar: “This latest order from GMP Le Havre is another strong signal of the trust that terminal operators have in our proven hybrid solutions to reduce emissions and improve efficiency. We are very happy to continue this decades-long partnership with a terminal operator that shares our firm commitment to building a more sustainable future for cargo handling.”

Source: Kalmar