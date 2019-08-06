Kalmar and NFI partner to further zero emission initiatives in California

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply NFI Industries with 25 Kalmar Ottawa Electric T2E Terminal Tractors for use in their selected distribution centres in California. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2019 Q2 order intake with delivery scheduled to be completed during the first half of 2020.

NFI is a fully integrated third-party supply chain solutions provider with locations across North America. Serving customers throughout a variety of industries, NFI is dedicated to providing customised engineered solutions that propel a business to succeed. NFI operates approximately 50 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space, and its dedicated and drayage fleet consists of over 4,000 tractors and 9,700 trailers.

Social responsibility is a core value at NFI, with the wellbeing of its communities, employees, and customers being a top priority. The company continually works to identify and implement new and innovative solutions to improve its environmental impact. In addition to electric yard horse tractors, NFI operates electric trucks and Near Zero compressed natural gas trucks fueled with renewable energy within its dedicated and drayage fleet. NFI also has green equipment in place within its distribution space, including lithium battery powered forklifts.

The Kalmar Ottawa T2E Electric Terminal Tractor is designed for trailer handling operations in dispersed warehouses, container terminals and other applications where short distance road travel is required. It features Kalmar’s latest lithium-ion battery technology and a fully electric powertrain that produces zero emissions at source. The onboard inverter charger allows the vehicle to be ‘opportunity charged’ during work breaks; a battery monitoring system displays charge status and indicates when a recharge is required. Compared to a diesel-powered tractor, the Kalmar Ottawa T2E generates less noise, vibrations and heat, and – most importantly – no fumes.

Bill Bliem, Senior Vice President, Fleet Services, NFI: “After testing the demo unit from Kalmar Ottawa for a period of time, it was clear that we needed to collaborate with them to achieve our electric vehicle needs for terminal tractors. Kalmar brought a solution to the table that met our needs and corporate guidelines.”

Matt Napierala, Regional Manager Kalmar Ottawa: “We are pleased to assist NFI Industries in their proactive and industry-leading approach to utilize the latest electric vehicle solutions to fulfill their emissions initiatives. We are very excited that they were comfortable enough to rely on us, our partners, and our exceptionally strong dealer network to help them achieve their corporate objectives.”

