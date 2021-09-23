Kalmar and SCA reinforce joint commitment to improve safety, productivity and sustainability through electric forklift pilot project

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, and SCA, the Swedish forestry company, are collaborating to improve safety, productivity and sustainability in the forestry industry. As part of this collaboration, SCA is piloting the use of electrically powered forklift trucks in order to reduce the use of fossil fuels in its value chain.

In 2020, SCA climate benefit was 9.6 million tons of CO2, which corresponds to emissions from Sweden’s passenger cars. To increase the company’s climate benefit further, several initiatives are under way to phase out fossil fuels used in its operations.

One of such initiatives is to replace fossil fuel forklift trucks with electrically powered forklift trucks. SCA Wood has purchased two Kalmar medium electric forklift trucks for use at its Bollsta sawmill in northern Sweden. Bollsta sawmill operates a range of mobile equipment from Kalmar and other manufacturers, with all units covered by a Kalmar Care service agreement.

Johan Olofsson, Technical Director, SCA Wood: “It is clear that we need to cut the use of diesel and oil in our production, and we actively seek to partner with suppliers who share our vision of a fossil-free future. As a partner Kalmar has an important role to play in helping us to achieve our ambitious sustainability targets and has already contributed to some key developments in this field.”

Stefan Lampa, President, Kalmar Mobile Solutions: “We firmly believe that safety, sustainability and productivity are no longer mutually exclusive targets. Through our world-class technology and service capabilities we want to help SCA Wood ‘break the laws of gravity’ by improving all three simultaneously. Our partnership is consultative, collaborative and focused on their operations and business goals. Eco-efficient solutions such as our electric forklifts will lay solid foundations for a sustainable, fossil-free future for SCA Wood.”

Martin Hall, Country Director, Kalmar Sweden: “The main purpose of our pilot project with SCA Wood is to showcase the reliability and productivity of Kalmar electric forklift trucks compared to traditional diesel machines. We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with SCA in this field and continue our joint efforts to drive more sustainable operations in the forestry industry.

Source: Kalmar