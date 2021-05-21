Kalmar and SPPA extend collaboration with order for T2i terminal tractor to enhance operations in Algeciras, Spain

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement to supply Servicios Portuarios Puerto De Algeciras, S.A (SPPA) with five units of the Kalmar T2i terminal tractor for its operations in the Port of Algeciras, southern Spain. The order, which also includes the refurbishment of five existing Kalmar terminal tractors operated by SPPA, was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q2 order intake, with delivery scheduled for the early part of Q4 2021.

SPPA began operations in 2013 in the Port of Algeciras as a stevedoring company for ro-ro traffic in the Strait of Gibraltar. Today the company handles a wide variety of cargo including fruit and vegetables, vehicles, textiles, general cargo and turbine components for wind farms. SPPA’s current equipment fleet includes approximately 30 Kalmar terminal tractors of various models.

The T2i terminal tractors are supplied as a complete package including a two-year/6,000 hour standard warranty, a seven-year/10,000 extended warranty for the chassis and two years of free access to Kalmar Insight – a performance management tool that turns fleet data into actionable, impactful insights.

José Galiano, CEO, SPPA: “Our relationship with Kalmar goes back many years, and their reliable terminal tractor solutions have been at the heart of our fleet since we began operations. The T2i terminal tractor package will allow us to provide our drivers with a more comfortable and productive working environment, which in turn will improve the efficiency and quality of the service we provide to our customers.”

Dave Patterson, Vice President, South & West Europe, Kalmar: “The Kalmar T2i is a clear demonstration of our commitment to continuously develop our equipment designs and service solutions that enhance our customers’ operations and provide them with peace of mind. We are delighted to be able to extend our collaboration with SPPA with the conclusion of this order.”

Source: Cargotec Corporation