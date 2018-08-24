Kalmar breaks ground for North American Customer Experience Center in North Charleston, SC.

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, broke ground on a Class A industrial build-to-suit project in North Charleston, South Carolina, with developer Landmark Enterprises on 15 August 2018. The new Customer Experience Center (CEC) will serve as a showroom, training facility, demonstration area and customer service center for Kalmar’s North American mobile equipment business, including counterbalance and container handling products.

“The Kalmar sales team is eager to open this facility in the critical Charleston market,” said Steve Cianci, Vice President, Mobile Equipment Solution Sales. “Once complete, we will have equipment staged for quick delivery, room to showcase new equipment and demonstrate our products for our dealers and end users alike. We’ll also have the ability to offer safety, operator and technical training on all our products as our training facilities will double in size. Additionally, this facility allows us to offer service and support for certain Kalmar products in the Charleston area.”

“This new development will provide a unique opportunity for our North American customers to experience and train on our products,” said Chris Booth, Vice President, Market Area North America, Kalmar. “We are excited to be partnering with Landmark and are grateful for their contributions and to the city of North Charleston for welcoming this opportunity.”

The new building will be in Cross County Commerce Park, an approximately 34-acre site that runs between Cross County Road and Cross Park Drive in North Charleston. The 15,000 square feet (roughly 1,390m2) building will be a pre-engineered metal warehouse clad with a combination of engineered stucco and masonry. It will include over 2,000 square feet (186m2) of office build-out and a 70,000 square feet (roughly 6,500m2) concrete yard where customers will be able to test-drive and train to use Kalmar’s equipment. The new facility is scheduled to open early 2019.

Jason Ward, President of Landmark Enterprises stated, “Landmark is excited to work with Kalmar and provide a real estate solution that will allow it to better serve its North American customer base. We are proud to help raise the profile of this global company in the Charleston area, and to assist in its path to future growth and success.”

