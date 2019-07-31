Kalmar carries out comprehensive refurbishment of reactor crane at NRG’s Petten research facility

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has completed a comprehensive refurbishment of the reactor crane in the research reactor at NRG’s Petten research facility in the Netherlands. The commissioning took place in the second quarter of 2019.

The production of medical isotopes is the primary activity of the reactor in Petten, which is managed by NRG. NRG is a global market leader in the production of medical isotopes. It strives for the development of new applications of medical isotopes used to treat life-threatening diseases. The crane is used to lift radiated isotopes from the reactor and transport them out of the reactor building as well as for reactor maintenance and operation.

The refurbishment of the 55-year-old crane in the 45 MW research reactor aims to extend the lifetime of the equipment. The comprehensive refurbishment involved the complete replacement of virtually the entire crane structure, including the trolley arrangement, with only the crane main girders from the existing structure remaining in place. The removal of the old trolley and installation of the new trolley was a complex operation as it was completed inside the confined space of the reactor building. Kalmar was chosen for the task due to its position as a leading global provider of crane upgrade and modernisation services, with more than 100 years’ experience in helping customers all over the world.

Eric Kreijsig, Program Manager at NRG said: “We are delighted with Kalmar’s performance in the refurbishment of the reactor crane. They have a strong track record in this area, especially in terms of technical and project management capabilities. We have a good relationship with the local Kalmar team in the Netherlands, and the technical solution they put forward meets all our requirements.”

Bob van Kampen, Director, Crane Upgrades EMEA North at Kalmar said: “Winning the EU tender for this complex and highly specialised refurbishment project is another demonstration of the high regard in which our crane upgrade capabilities and expertise are held. The medical isotopes produced in the Petten reactor play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of disease, so we are very proud to be part of a project that helps to advance medical science.”

Source: Kalmar