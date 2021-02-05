Kalmar celebrates completion of its 75,000th Ottawa T2 terminal tractor

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has achieved yet another significant milestone for its Ottawa terminal tractors with the completion of its 75,000th unit. The truck rolled off the production line at Kalmar’s manufacturing facility in Ottawa, Kansas, ready for delivery to long-standing customer Lazer Spot Yard Management Inc. (Lazer Spot).

Lazer Spot is a leading provider of yard management in North America, operating at over 400 sites in the USA and Canada for a wide range of manufacturers and retailers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and operates a large fleet of Kalmar Ottawa terminal tractors. Their relationship with Kalmar is managed through the local dealer, Briggs Equipment.

Ben Hecht, Director of Terminal Tractors, Briggs Equipment: “This is a significant achievement for everyone involved and a demonstration of the high esteem in which the Kalmar Ottawa brand is held among leading port, intermodal and distribution operators around the world. We have built a strong relationship with both Kalmar and Lazer Spot and look forward to even greater success in the future.”

Doug Queen, VP Solution Sales, Kalmar Ottawa Terminal Tractors: “We are delighted to present our 75,000th unit to Lazer Spot. The support of great dealers like Briggs Equipment and customers like Lazer Spot is what has made the Kalmar Ottawa product such a huge success over the years. We look forward to what the future holds for our partnerships with both organisations. The team at Briggs Equipment has done an exceptional job of supporting Lazer Spot with all their terminal tractor needs.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it was not possible to host the customer at the site for a celebratory handover ceremony, though this is planned to take place later this year when the visit can be safely accommodated.

The Kalmar Ottawa T2 Terminal Tractor sets the standard for world-class trailer handling solutions for port, intermodal and distribution customers. Available in DOT/EPA-certified and off-road configurations, the T2 is a purpose-built truck featuring an ergonomic cab design, fast fifth-wheel lifting and easy-access service points to speed up routine checks and servicing. Kalmar now also offers a fully electric version of the Kalmar Ottawa, called the T2E. It features the latest in battery technology, a fully electric powertrain that produces zero emissions at source and a comfortable driving environment.

