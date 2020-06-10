Kalmar Complete Care service agreement strengthens Lineas Intermodal’s partnership with Kalmar

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a comprehensive 10-year Kalmar Care service agreement with leading European rail operator Lineas Intermodal. The agreement covers the two Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers delivered to the customer’s Main Hub terminal in Antwerp in Q1 of 2020. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q2 order intake and the service agreement comes into effect in May 2020.

Lineas Intermodal is the largest private rail freight operator in Europe. The company’s Green Xpress network concept offers customers a door-to-door solution with fast, reliable daily rail connections between Europe’s economic hubs. With the delivery of the new hybrid machines, the company’s equipment fleet now includes a total of six Kalmar straddle carriers.

The Kalmar Complete Care agreement provides Lineas Intermodal with preventive and corrective maintenance services that are tailored to meet their operational needs. This will enable better operational and financial predictability, lower operational risk and reduced downtime for the hybrid machines.

Joris Gielen, Head of Operations North-East, Lineas Intermodal: “The Kalmar Complete Care agreement cements a long-term partnership with Kalmar that will help us to maintain the value of our investment and address future growth at Main Hub. With Kalmar’s local service organisation ensuring the equipment uptime and performance meets our standards, we can focus on continuing to provide our customers across Europe with the high standards of service they expect.”

Kurt Baars, Service Manager, Kalmar Belgium: “We are delighted to further strengthen our cooperation with Lineas Intermodal through a comprehensive service agreement that gives them the financial and operational predictability they need. The intermodal rail market in Europe is growing quickly and, as a result, the demand for eco-efficient equipment solutions is on the rise. This order demonstrates our ability to combine advanced hybrid equipment and flexible service solutions in a comprehensive package for operators in this industry.”

