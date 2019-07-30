Kalmar completes the delivery of forklifts and reachstackers to Ashdod Port, Israel

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has supplied Ashdod Port Company Ltd with a total of eight Kalmar G generation medium forklifts and seven Kalmar Gloria reachstackers. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2018 Q3 order intake and delivery of all machines was completed during Q2 2019.

Opened in 1956, Ashdod Port is Israel’s largest marine port by cargo volume and is a major gateway for goods and cargo to and from the State of Israel. The port is located approximately 40 km from Tel Aviv and has excellent connections to major commercial centres and highways.

Kalmar’s G generation forklifts feature the latest in fuel-efficient technology and offer low total cost of ownership. They deliver superior uptime, reduced fuel consumption and reduced maintenance costs even in the most demanding applications such as steel and wood handling.

The Kalmar Gloria reachstacker features a number of improvements that increase operator efficiency, including a cabin with a panoramic view, intuitive interfaces, proactive monitoring and a comfortable seat designed for long shifts and demanding operations. One of the units supplied to Ashdod Port features extension legs to enable it to handle open-top containers for handling odd loads.

All units supplied to Ashdod also feature the SOLAS-compliant Kalmar Load Measurement System for accurate measurement of the verified gross mass of the load being handled.

Danny Gat, Head Technical department, Ashdod Port Company: “We have developed an excellent working relationship with Kalmar over the years.”

Shimon Sytniavsky, Vice President logistics, Ashdod Port Company: ” We especially appreciate the great level of local support they provide as well as the high quality and fantastic reliability of their mobile equipment solutions.”

Ignacio de Sebastian, Solution Sales Manager Mobile Equipment, Kalmar: “We are very pleased to continue our productive and long-standing relationship with Ashdod Port Company. Our latest generation forklift and reachstacker platforms are in service with terminal operators all around the world, helping them to ensure safe, reliable and cost-efficient transport of loads of all shapes and sizes.”

Source: Kalmar