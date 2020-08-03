Kalmar delivers four medium and heavy forklifts to support Yizheng Port Co., Ltd. in meeting safety and environmental requirements

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received an order for four forklifts from Yizheng Port Co., Ltd., including two Kalmar Essential Forklifts with a lifting capacity of 16 tonnes and two Kalmar Heavy Forklifts with a lifting capacity of 25 tonnes. The order, which was concluded through Kalmar’s local dealer Suzhou Hefeng Industry Equipment Co., Ltd., was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q2 order intake, with delivery scheduled in Q4 2020.

Yizheng Port Co., Ltd., a provider of goods warehousing services, is about to commence a new port project. The company has chosen Kalmar Forklifts for the development of the new project in order to meet safety demands and environmental regulations. The machines will be used to handle bulk goods such as steel coils at Yizheng Port Co., Ltd.’s bulk cargo terminal.

Head of Yizheng Port Co., Ltd., says: “As a well-known global brand, Kalmar’s solutions are recognised for their reliability and high quality. We have chosen Kalmar based on a thorough evaluation of their machine quality and after-sales service.”

Alex Tang, Sales Director, Kalmar China, says: “We are very grateful to Yizheng Port Co., Ltd. for their trust in and support of Kalmar. I believe that the excellent quality and stable performance of Kalmar machines can help our customers expand their businesses and increase their production capacity.”

Since 1949, Kalmar has been the preferred supplier for quality-aware forklift truck drivers and owners. The trucks are renowned and appreciated for their outstanding efficiency, safety, reliability and low operating costs. Kalmar Essential Forklifts are robust, reliable and suitable for the most demanding handling conditions, and they are ideal for lifting containers, steel and wood. Kalmar Heavy Forklifts provide superior power and performance while remaining agile and flexible in operation, meaning they can efficiently and safely meet the most demanding goods handling requirements.

Source: Kalmar