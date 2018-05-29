Kalmar delivers the first Essential range of forklifts to Port of Dalian in China

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, in conjunction with Dalian De Yulong Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Technology Corporation Limited, has received an order for three Kalmar Essential Forklifts from Dalian Port Corporation Limited, Bulk Grain and related Logistics. The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2018 second quarter order intake and the delivery was completed in May 2018.

Dalian Port Corporation Limited is one of the most important transhipment hubs for bulk handling (includes bulk grains, steel material, coal and major big equipment) in Northeast China with more than a hundred years of experience and a total annual throughput capacity of 18 million tonnes. The new equipment will join the existing fleet of Kalmar reachstackers and forklifts to handle materials such as steel coils and plates in the terminal.

Head of Terminal Equipment department of the Dalian Port Corporation Limited, Bulk Grain and related Logistics, said: “The ability of Kalmar to win in the open bid tender signifies its outstanding product performance, superb reliability and low failure rate, together with their excellent local support service. Our port terminal personnel have recognised the outstanding performance of the Kalmar Forklift after many years of use. We hope that Kalmar can continue to provide China ports and terminals with innovative and valuable products for the future.”

To celebrate the delivery of the first Essential range of forklifts in China, Kalmar hosted a roadshow together with Dalian De Yulong Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Technology Corporation Limited to showcase the new forklifts in Port of Dalian on 22 May 2018. More than 60 customers and dealers from Northern China attended the event.

Since the launch in the Asia Pacific region in the late 2017, the Kalmar Essential Range of Mobile Equipment has been welcomed by the local markets in the region. Zhang Shu Shu, Vice President, Kalmar China, said: “We are pleased to deliver the first Essential range of forklifts to China market and will like to thank Dalian Port Corporation Limited, Bulk Grain and related Logistics, for selecting us once again as well as for their continuous support and trust towards us.”

Since the 1940s, Kalmar has produced over 100,000 forklifts. The new Kalmar Essential Range of Forklifts provides customers with high built quality, easy use, and excellent safety that Kalmar forklifts are known for at a highly competitive price. The Essential range of forklifts (DCG100-180T) comprises 12 models, with capacities ranging from 10 to 18 tons that can be customised with a variety of power, mast, cabin and safety options. They can be used for a diverse range of demanding applications including container, steel and wood handling.

Source: Kalmar