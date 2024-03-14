Kalmar demonstrates its firm commitment to data security with ISO 27001 certification for its information security management system

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has been awarded ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). ISO 27001 is the world’s best-known standard for ISMSs and defines requirements that these systems must meet. The certification process was completed during 2023 by Cargotec’s Information Security team and the certification was confirmed in December 2023.

Kalmar’s ISMS enables the company to better control its information security risks and continuously improve the information security measures it has in place. The ISO 27001 standard provides a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information, ensuring its confidentiality, integrity and availability. The standard describes the processes, governance structures and security controls that an organisation should have for identifying information security risks, developing suitable security controls to manage the risks and monitoring that these controls are effective.

For our customers, the ISO 27001 certification, together with the IEC 62443-4-1 certification awarded to Kalmar in September 2023, provides transparency into our security management and opens up new opportunities for customers with strict security certification requirements.

Jouni Auer, Chief Information Security Officer, Cargotec: “The ISO 27001 certificate demonstrates to our customers that we at Kalmar take information security extremely seriously and are firmly committed to being a responsible, reliable partner in the digital arena. Information and cyber security are becoming increasingly important topics, and we are fielding more and more questions about data security requirements from existing and potential customers. With this certification we have taken another proactive step to identify information security risks and manage them effectively.”

Source: Kalmar