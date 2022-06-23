Kalmar electric forklift trucks and Kalmar Care service agreement to help S:t Erik’s enhance efficiency and sustainability

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal to supply Swedish stone and concrete supplier S:t Eriks with seven Kalmar light electric forklift trucks for their Staffanstorp site in southwestern Sweden. The order, which also includes a five-year Kalmar Complete Care service agreement, was booked in Cargotec’s Q2 2022 order intake with delivery scheduled for Q4 2022.

Founded over a century ago as a tile factory, today S:t Eriks is Sweden’s leading supplier of tiles, paving stones, walls, blocks and concrete or stone elements for water and sewage systems. The company’s products can be found everywhere from private gardens and driveways to large infrastructure projects. S:t Eriks has invested in reducing its carbon footprint and increasing its use of energy produced from renewable sources.

Kalmar light electric forklifts offer all the performance of a powerful diesel truck but without the emissions, noise or vibration. They feature the ergonomically designed EGO cabin to provide a superior driving experience, with adjustable control panels, steering wheel and seat as well as exceptional visibility.

The units delivered to S:t Eriks will have a lifting capacity of seven tons in a chassis measuring only 1600 mm wide. With the new machines, S:t Eriks will also be able to take advantage of the Kalmar Insight performance management tool for cargo handling operations. The tool provides an easy-to-use overview of fleet operations and will help S:t Eriks turn equipment data into actionable, impactful insights.

Daniel Rubin, Production Manager St:Eriks, Staffanstorp: “This investment in electrically powered machines is driven by our firm commitment to achieving long-term sustainability in our operations. Kalmar’s electrically powered forklift truck technology is clearly the leader in the market, and the Kalmar Complete Care agreement gives us peace of mind with tailored preventive and corrective maintenance services that will improve our operational and financial predictability, reduce operational risk and minimise downtime.”

Eric Wass, Sales Representative, Kalmar Sweden: “Our eco-efficient electrically powered forklift trucks are becoming increasingly popular in demanding material-handling applications like this as customers seek ways to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations. Our goal is always to build long-term partnerships with customers and the Kalmar Care service agreement is an important element in this respect as it will help S:t Eriks to get the maximum return on their investment.”

Source: KALMAR