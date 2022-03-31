Kalmar electric forklift trucks to continue helping Pfeifer Group reduce the environmental impact of its operations

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Pfeifer Holding GmbH (Pfeifer) to supply another three Kalmar medium electric forklift trucks to support the company’s sustainability strategy. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q1 2022 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q3 of 2022.

Pfeifer, headquartered in Imst in the western Austrian state of Tyrol, is one of the leading European suppliers of timber products. The company operates across eight sites in Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic, employs approximately 2,000 people and exports products to 90 countries around the world. Between 1994 and today Pfeifer has purchased over 100 diesel and electrically powered forklift trucks from Kalmar.

Two of the three new machines will be deployed at its sites in Imst and Kundl in Austria, while the third will be deployed at its Chanovice site in the Czech Republic. Pfeifer uses Kalmar forklifts to handle lumber and to load and unload wood products from on-site drying chambers.

Georg Horngacher, Head of Maintenance, Pfeifer: “Fully electric forklift trucks fit perfectly with our strategy to pursue 100% added value from the wood raw material we use and our resource-saving circular economy approach to business. We have built a strong relationship with Kalmar over the years and we are confident that their proven fully electric technology is the right choice to support our operations.”

Gerald Aspernig, Country Director, Kalmar Austria: “Our proven, eco-efficient electric drivelines not only eliminate at-source emissions but also significantly reduce noise, making shift work and operation close to residential areas possible. We are delighted that Pfeifer has again selected to partner with Kalmar to enhance the sustainability and productivity of its operations.”

Source: Kalmar