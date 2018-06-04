Kalmar Electric Forklifts to enhance eco-efficiency and cut costs for leading Polish chipboard manufacturer

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal with a leading Polish manufacturer of chipboard products for nine electric forklift trucks powered by Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. The order, which also includes the supply of two Kalmar Terminal Tractors, was booked in Cargotec’s 2018 first quarter order intake, with delivery staggered through Q2 and Q3 of 2018.

The electric forklifts will be used to handle chipboard products in the company’s new production and storage facility opening in late 2018, which aims to use electric vehicles in place of diesel-powered machines wherever possible. Not only will electric equipment significantly reduce airborne emissions at the facility and cut operating and maintenance costs, but it will also reduce the risk of staining the wood products with dust from diesel engines.

Kalmar Electric Forklift trucks offer the best of both worlds: the performance of a powerful diesel truck but without the accompanying air emissions, noise and vibration. The operating cost is also much lower than that of comparable diesel machines. Operators benefit from a comfortable working environment inside the ergonomic EGO cabin, which provides maximum visibility and features a driving seat that can be turned 180 degrees to ensure safe operation when handling heavy or bulky loads.

Li-ion technology brings significant advantages over traditional lead-acid batteries. Because batteries can be fast-charged during natural working breaks, the productivity of the forklifts is significantly improved. They also eliminate the need for frequent battery changes as well as costly additional batteries and battery replacement equipment. Because charging is emissions-free, the batteries can be charged anywhere in the facility, removing the need for expensive acid-protected charging areas. Furthermore, Li-ion batteries last three to five times longer than lead-acid batteries, are cooler and waste less energy in overcharge.

Peter Ivarsson, Director, Sales and Marketing, Forklift Trucks, Kalmar: “This deal is significant as it is the first major order for our new eco-efficient electric forklifts. We want to develop industry shaping solutions that minimise the environmental impact of our customer’s operations. Li-ion technology and electric drivelines in general benefit forklift customers in a huge variety of ways, from improving the eco-efficiency of their operations to boosting productivity and cutting maintenance and operating costs. It is thanks to the great cooperation between a number of highly skilled teams throughout Kalmar that we have been able to deliver a solution that meets the customer’s needs precisely.”

Source: Kalmar