Kalmar electric reachstackers chosen by French multimodal terminal operator BTM

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply French multimodal terminal operator BTM with two Kalmar electric reachstackers. The machines will be operated at Terminal Ouest Provence (TOP), a new multimodal development due to be completed in Q2 2024. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q2 2023 order intake and the machines are scheduled to be delivered during Q1 2024.

TOP is a new intermodal terminal being developed to the north of Marseille by the Open Modal Group, of which BTM is a subsidiary. BTM will operate the terminal, which will handle trains operated by T3M and drawn by Combirail, both subsidiaries of Open Modal Group. Open Modal aims to integrate and decarbonise its intermodal transport chain, including road transport, and has selected Kalmar electric reachstackers to support this goal. BTM’s reachstacker fleet already includes six diesel-powered Kalmar reachstackers.

The Kalmar electric reachstacker, which offers lifting capacities of up to 45 tonnes, improves the eco-efficiency of cargo-handling operations while allowing customers to maintain the highest levels of productivity and safety. The reachstacker is available with a range of modular battery options and charging solutions. Kalmar is currently the only supplier manufacturing fully electric reachstackers in Europe.

Christophe Lefel, General Manager, BTM: “Kalmar’s electric reachstacker is a proven, reliable solution that eliminates at-source emissions, supporting our decarbonisation objectives. When selecting new equipment for the fleet at TOP, reliability was high on our agenda alongside zero emissions, and it is for these reasons that we have chosen to partner with Kalmar.”

Sebastien Proenca, Country Director, France, Kalmar: “More and more terminal operators are choosing to go electric in order to minimise airborne emissions and noise. Our proven electric reachstacker solution offers a high degree of flexibility in terms of battery and charging options, making it a popular choice among operators who are seeking to decarbonise their operations. We are delighted that BTM has chosen our solution for TOP.”

Source: Kalmar