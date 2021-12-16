Kalmar fulfills its commitment to deliver a fully electric portfolio with the launch of three new eco-efficient solutions

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is proud to announce the launch of three new 100% electrically powered solutions – the Kalmar Electric Reachstacker, the Kalmar Electric Heavy Forklift and the Kalmar Ottawa Electric Terminal Tractor. These new solutions mean that Kalmar has fulfilled its promise to deliver a fully electric portfolio by the end of 2021, continuing the company’s long history of developing eco-efficient cargo and material-handling innovations.

The Kalmar Electric Reachstacker range comprises eight models – six toplift and two combi – with lifting capacities up to 45 tons and stacking up to 6 high and 4 rows deep. All models are powered by lithium-ion batteries and have Bosch Rexroth drivelines, with four battery capacities available to choose from.

Kalmar’s popular range of electric forklift trucks is now enhanced with the introduction of the Kalmar Electric Heavy Forklift truck range, which features seven lithium-ion powered models all with Bosch Rexroth drivelines. Lifting capacities range from 18 to 33 tons.

The Kalmar Ottawa T2E+ Electric Terminal Tractor range, now available globally, includes five lithium-ion battery powered models – three for logistics applications and two for container terminal applications – with gross combined weight ranging from 37 to 90 tons. There are two battery capacities to choose from, 152 or 182 kWh. The Cummins electric driveline solution has lower maintenance requirements by eliminating the need for a transmission, effectively reducing system complexity. The new Kalmar Ottawa T2E+ replaces the Kalmar Ottawa T2E, which was launched in the North American market in 2018.

All the new electrically powered solutions include DC fast-charge capability, which means operators can take advantage of opportunity charging during shift breaks. A built-in thermal management system ensures that batteries remain within their optimal temperature range, enabling the machines to operate in a wide range of climates.

Michel van Roozendaal, President, Kalmar Mobile Solutions: “Innovation has always been at the heart of our business, and we have a strong track record in bringing to market solutions that help our customers to reduce the environmental impact of their operations. In 2018 when we made our promise to have our full offering available as electrically powered by 2021, over 50 percent of our cargo-handling equipment was already available with electric power sources. We are very proud to have delivered on this promise and remain fully focused on driving forward the sustainability of our customers’ businesses and our own operations.”

