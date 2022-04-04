Kalmar Gloria reachstackers to help Uwe Kleinwort address growing rental demand

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Uwe Kleinwort GmbH to supply five Kalmar Gloria reachstackers with a lifting capacity of 45 tons. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q1 2022 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q4 of 2022.

Located in the Port of Hamburg in northern Germany, Uwe Kleinwort GmbH is nationally recognised for its quality services and high productivity. The company’s extensive rental equipment fleet includes Kalmar reachstackers, terminal tractors, forklift trucks and empty container handlers. This latest order follows an order of five Kalmar Gloria reachstackers placed in Q4/2021. These machines will be delivered to Uwe Kleinworth in May 2022.

Uwe Kleinwort, Managing Director, Uwe Kleinwort GmbH: “Our fleet already includes approximately 150 Kalmar machines, and we have chosen to continue this relationship because of the high quality of the equipment, the excellent spare parts availability and the high-quality level of after-sales service. We aim to continue our collaboration with Kalmar as we seek to further expand our equipment fleet.”

Björn Steffen, Sales Manager, Kalmar Germany: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to continue our cooperation with Uwe Kleinwort, a customer that we have built an excellent relationship with over three decades of collaboration.”

Source: Kalmar