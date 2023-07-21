Kalmar heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line in Australia

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with Australian heavy-equipment distributor AJL Group Pty Ltd (AJL) to supply 18 heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line Company Pty (TT-Line). The large order, which also includes a 12-month subscription to the Kalmar Insight performance management tool, was booked in Cargotec’s Q2 order intake. Delivery of the machines will take place in batches during Q1 and Q2 2024.

TT-Line is a state-owned company operating the Spirit of Tasmania ferry service between Geelong on the Australian mainland and Devonport on Tasmania’s North West coast. Employing more than 600 staff and transporting more than 430,000 passengers annually, Spirit of Tasmania is widely recognised for its contribution to the Australian tourism industry and for fostering Australia’s economic development through the provision of a world-class passenger and freight service.

The machines supplied to TT-Line will feature low-emission Tier 5 engines and a specialised attachment system for use with Novatech Trestles, which enable fast, safe and secure lashing of semi-trailers to vessel decks.

Andrew Lawson, Chief executive officer, AJL: “AJL is a strategic partner for our customers, offering services across five business areas: heavy equipment, rental equipment, marine services, training and lifestyle. We are a long-term maintenance service provider for Kalmar equipment operated by TT-Line. TT-Line was looking after replacing an ageing Kalmar fleet and the new equipment will improve safety, uptime and eco-efficiency in their cargo-handling processes.”

Peter Trevitt, Solution Sales Manager, Kalmar Australia: “AJL is a highly experienced and competent solutions provider for Kalmar equipment and we are delighted that the TT-Line have chosen to replace their existing fleet with the latest generation of eco-efficient Kalmar heavy duty terminal tractors.”

Source: Kalmar