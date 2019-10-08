Kalmar hosts Explore Automation! technology days to drive openness and collaboration around terminal automation

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, organises Explore Automation! Kalmar Automation Technology Days in its Technology and Competence Centre in Tampere, Finland, on 9-10 October 2019. The event gathers key industry stakeholders to share knowledge, learn about the latest technologies and discuss experiences and recent developments in terminal automation.

“We at Kalmar want to continue promoting openness and industry-wide discussion of the future of container handling. We firmly believe that some level of automation and new business models are needed for terminals to respond to today’s global megatrends, and continue to improve the efficiency, safety and sustainability of their operations. Explore Automation! aims to facilitate collaboration in our industry through sharing best practices, demonstrating automation technology solutions and discussing experiences from the past deployment projects,” says Guenter Schmidmeir, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kalmar Automation Solutions.

The agenda comprises keynote speeches about automation deployment projects and change management, as well as interactive sessions and live demonstrations with experts who showcase leading automation solutions.

Kalmar’s Technology and Competence centre includes the industry’s largest port automation test field, visitor centre “The Edge” and world-class facilities and laboratories for software development, prototyping, testing, monitoring, simulation and optimisation. Kalmar’s unique setup makes it possible to test and demonstrate fully automated end-to-end container handling operations at the test field, which speeds up product development and automation deployment in customer projects significantly. Additionally, automated solutions can be tested 24/7 with live equipment in Tampere and via remote connection, even when the customer is located on the other side of the world.

Kalmar hosted the first Explore Automation! event two years ago and has also hosted several regional Terminal Automation Summits since 2016 to promote discussion around critical success factors in terminal automation projects.

Source: Kalmar