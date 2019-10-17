Kalmar introduces new-generation heavy-duty forklift with optimised driving experience

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has announced a new-generation version of its forklift solution for demanding loads of up to 54 tons. The Kalmar DCG380-540 is designed to offer the heavy-lifting power needed to handle the heavy loads typically seen in the stevedoring and metal industries combined with the smooth, precise control of a smaller-capacity machine.

The new Kalmar heavy forklift offers a completely new lifting experience for heavy-duty, high-capacity forklifts, with improved lifting and lowering speeds combined with load-sensing hydraulics to ensure smooth, safe handling of even the most challenging loads. It also features built-in connectivity as standard to enable customers to take advantage of the Kalmar Insight performance management tool, which provides a clear overview of fleet operations and helps to turn data into actionable, impactful insights.

The new forklift also features the Kalmar EGO cabin, with industry-leading ergonomics and unobstructed visibility right around the machine. The cabin setup can be fine-tuned according to driver preference to ensure safe, comfortable operation and optimal productivity. The Kalmar DCG380-540 offers modular flexibility in terms of lifting capacities for different wheelbase options, providing customers with the opportunity to specify machines with greater lifting capacities on smaller wheelbases.

The Kalmar DCG380-540 is available globally and replaces the previous-generation model, the DCF370-520.

Stefan Hultqvist, Vice President, Forklifts, Kalmar: “The Kalmar DCG380-540 makes the big challenges easy. We wanted to develop a solution that would offer customers who are handling heavy, demanding loads on a daily basis the same smooth operation, comfort and precise control of a smaller-capacity machine. Driver experience has a very important role to play in enabling improvements in productivity and safety, and we believe this new solution delivers exactly what our customers need.”

Source: Kalmar